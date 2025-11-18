Wintry showers feeding southwards through Wednesday November 19 and Thursday November 20 may lead to some disruption to western parts of the South Hams.
Wintry showers will feed southwards across southwest Wales and parts of Devon and Cornwall through Wednesday and Thursday, moving well inland on brisk northerly winds.
Some snow accumulations will be possible in places, especially overnight and/or farther inland away from the immediate windward coast.
Some places will see little or no lying snow.
There is a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable and that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times
There is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a slight chance that power cuts occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
