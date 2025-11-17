A major employment scheme is launching across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay to help almost 6,000 people into work over the next five years.
The Connect to Work programme, backed by £22.7 million from the UK Government’s Get Britain Working Programme, will be led and delivered by the three local authorities. The initiative aims to ensure support reflects local priorities and reaches those who need it most by improving access to employment, health and skills, and reducing economic inactivity across the region.
The supported employment scheme is aimed at disabled people, those with health conditions and individuals facing complex barriers to work. Participants will be supported to move into paid, sustainable employment.
Taking part is voluntary. Each person will be matched with a dedicated specialist employment adviser who will work with them to understand their career goals, provide tailored support based on their health and employment needs, and address specific barriers. Advisers will also support job seekers when speaking to potential employers, removing the need to navigate complex application processes, and will continue to work with both employer and employee after the role begins to help ensure long-term success.
Connect to Work is due to go live in Plymouth this month, with Devon and Torbay to follow in December.
Councillor Simon Clist, Cabinet Member for Assets and Resources, said: “The Connect to Work programme is aiming to help people who could work but are currently being left behind through no fault of their own. Their talent is being left untapped, and they’re not being allowed to realise their potential. This scheme is looking to change that through the support on offer to not just help find work for people but to help them sustain their employment.
“By investing in people, we can help them achieve their ambitions. As well as the one to one support for participants, employers will also be supported to promote inclusive employment practices and job development.”
Almost 3,000 people are expected to be supported through the Devon County Council area. The programme will be delivered using a combination of in-house expertise and commissioned services to provide broad coverage and specialist help. Access will be via existing Employment and Youth Hubs across Devon, with additional centres planned to increase geographical reach. Advisors will help individuals decide whether Connect to Work is the right pathway and, if not, signpost them to other employment, education or training options.
In Plymouth, the council will recruit more than 30 staff over the next five years, including employment specialists, peer support apprentices and support workers, to help around 2,100 people find and maintain well-matched employment. The team will be based at the council’s new city centre skills hub on the first floor of Cobourg House in Mayflower Street, operating alongside Skills Launchpad Plymouth, Careers Plymouth and On Course South West. The hub is designed as a one-stop shop for skills, training and employment support, with referrals between services to provide holistic wraparound help.
The support offered through Connect to Work is optional, and eligible residents will be able to self-refer. Councils will also work with local organisations and charities to refer people for support and will engage proactively with employers to encourage more inclusive employment pathways.
Further information about accessing support is available on the Connect to Work webpages for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.
