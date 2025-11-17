South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith has urged the Government to provide “clear answers” on how policing oversight will operate after Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are abolished, warning that the decision risks becoming a “political gimmick” if not underpinned by a detailed plan.
The Conservative MP said she was concerned by the announcement and called for assurances that changes to policing governance would not disrupt local services or reverse recent progress made in the region.
“While change may sometimes be needed, I fear this decision has all the hallmarks of yet another political gimmick rather than a genuine plan to improve public safety,” she said.
Smith highlighted the contribution of outgoing Devon and Cornwall PCC Alison Hernandez, whose role is set to disappear by 2028.
“I want to acknowledge the work of Alison Hernandez in our region,” she said. “She has been a fierce campaigner for more police on our streets, worked tirelessly to tackle violence against women and girls, and under her leadership we saw the front desk at Ivybridge police station reopen — a vital resource for our community. None of this would have been possible without her role as PCC.”
Smith said the Government had yet to explain how responsibilities would be transferred, how funding would be protected, or whether a new system could guarantee continuity.
“What happens to the money? How will responsibilities be moved? What guarantee is there this won’t undo progress?” she said. “The Government must come clean and answer these questions.”
She added that public confidence would depend on whether any reforms deliver visible policing, protect victims and maintain strong accountability.
“I will continue to press the Government hard to ensure local policing remains robust and that any transition is properly managed, not rushed to meet a political deadline,” she said.
