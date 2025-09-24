Shipped all the way from the United States, the 1969 Airstream Land Yacht at Wilderhus, near Asburton is a retro sight to behold. To reach it, visitors cross a field of poppies and climb a small rise. At the crest, the silver icon appears, framed by the luscious rolling hills.
“It took us seven years and £40,000 to restore the Airstream,” recalls owner Willow De La Roche. “We shipped it from America after hearing an advert on a random radio station. I had to buy it, it is such a beautiful vessel. Every step was a complete labour of love.” Today, the gleaming trailer has been reimagined with reclaimed wood, natural fabrics and careful detail, offering guests both nostalgia and comfort.
Wilderhus is more than a single statement piece - the site combines off-grid design with an emphasis on reflection and slowing down. Alongside the Airstream are three other stays, each built, decorated and maintained by Willow herself. A Shepherd’s Hut, panelled in warm wood, is designed with stargazing in mind. The Cabin pairs rustic textures with modern touches, while the circular Off-Grid Roundhouse feels rooted in the landscape. All are constructed with reclaimed and sustainable materials. “I want guests to feel wrapped in comfort,” says Willow, “but also know that they’re immersed in nature.”
That commitment has not gone unnoticed, earning Wilderhus a Gold Award from Green Tourism UK and recognition for its sustainability credentials.
What makes the eco-glamping retreats feel so special is the candid leaning into its natural isolation. Mobile reception is unreliable but visitors are offered a “digital detox” option by locking away their phones in a small safe provided in each accommodation. “So many people don’t realise how tense they are until the signal drops,” Willow explains. “When you put the phone away, you breathe differently. You sleep deeper. You look up.”
It is a philosophy that has shaped the each project from the start. Willow talks about sovereignty and independence with the same enthusiasm as she does about thread counts and fire pits. “Don’t let fear drive your life,” she says. “If you can step away from the noise, even for a weekend, you remember what’s true to you.”
That blend of inner work and outer simplicity sets Wilderhus apart in a crowded glamping market. It’s not just about quirky accommodation but about being immersed in an alternative way of living – slower, simpler, more conscious. “I grew up with very little,” Willow admits, “and that’s shaped me. I wanted to prove you don’t need wealth or status to have an extraordinary life. You just need courage and creativity. Wilderhus is my way of sharing that.”
Her ambitions stretch beyond paying guests, too. Willow hopes eventually to open part of the site for people who need a break but can’t afford one. “Maybe someone coming out of a difficult relationship or recovering from burnout. Just to give them a chance to breathe again.”
For now, though, Wilderhus is quietly carving out a reputation as one of Devon’s most soulful escapes – part luxury hideaway, part philosophy in action. Guests leave not only rested but often a little rechanged. As Willow puts it: “You can choose the life you want. Sometimes all it takes is a few nights under the stars to remind you.”
Comments
