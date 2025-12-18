South West Water has launched a new expert-led forum in partnership with the University of Exeter in a bid to improve the safety and quality of bathing waters across the South West.
The Safe to Swim Forum, developed through the Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste (CREWW), brings together a powerhouse of scientists, public health specialists, and local authorities to move away from outdated practices and implement evidence-led solutions for the South West’s iconic coastline.
Andrew Garard, Group General Counsel at South West Water and CREWW Board Member, explained that the initiative is about "bringing the very best scientific minds together" to plan for a future where the public can enjoy swimming safely and remain fully informed about the condition of their local waters.
The group recently held its inaugural meeting with experts from the Environment Agency, UKHSA, Newcastle University, University of Exeter, Devon & Torbay Combined Authority, and Northumbrian Water all contributing to the discussion.
The Forum explored the key challenges facing South West beaches, including "dated" bathing water quality monitoring methods which have not been updated since the 1980s. Members argued that these aging systems, combined with fragmented data, are no longer fit for purpose given the modern rise in recreational coastal use.
They discussed how modern science and real-time monitoring can improve risk assessments and reduce unnecessary beach closures, with Professor Richard Brazier, Director of CREWW, stating that a "high-resolution, near real-time understanding" of bathing water quality is finally within reach if innovative monitoring and modeling are used together. He noted that giving the wider public "confidence in the quality of our waters" would be a primary outcome of the forum's evidence-based work.
The initiative also recognises that clean water is a vital economic driver for the region, playing a crucial role in local livelihoods and community wellbeing. Sean Anstee, Director of Operations at Devon & Torbay Combined Authority, highlighted the high stakes for the local economy, noting that the visitor economy supports approximately 33,000 jobs across Devon and Torbay.
He suggested that the forum provides a vital opportunity to link socio-economic benefits with technical advances, ultimately helping "our tourism and hospitality sectors to grow and thrive" by allowing people to make informed decisions based on accurate data.
Following the success of its first gathering, the forum is now focusing on turning these discussions into a forward-looking roadmap to modernise bathing water management. This plan includes driving CREWW-led research into advanced monitoring technologies and enhancing public information by providing clear, timely, and local guidance.
By strengthening the collaboration between regulators, water companies, and academics, Mr. Garard believes the region can "ensure our beaches remain clean, safe, and resilient for generations to come." Professor Brazier concluded that sharing such up-to-date information is essential not only to enable safe swimming but to ensure management interventions are targeted exactly where they are needed most.
