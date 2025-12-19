Judy, co-founder of Prickles in a Pickle, said: “When Aquarius arrived, he was very cold, thin, dehydrated and wobbly. He weighed just 260g. Thanks to Joe and George’s quick thinking, he’s now doing really well. He’s doubled his weight to 540g. He has a poorly hind leg that’s improving and some internal parasites we’re treating, so he’ll be staying with us over Christmas.