The Dartington Trust has announced the reopening of the White Hart pub and restaurant on April 1, following its winter closure.
Familiar face Chef Dan Foster is taking over executive control as an independent tenant and licensee, who previously served as Head Chef from October 2024 to December 2025.
Foster says he has “exciting plans” for the months ahead.
“It’s a privilege to have my name above the door of this historic gem among pub-restaurants,” he said - adding that the 14th-century venue will also host “live music and themed evenings”.
Foster’s cooking blends French-inspired techniques with bold English flavours, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.
The reopening forms part of Dartington Trust’s wider partner-led approach across its 800-acre estate, supporting independent hospitality, retail, and leisure operators.
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