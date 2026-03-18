Motorists in Ivybridge faced significant disruption this morning (Wednesday, March 18) after a vehicle fire broke out on one of the town’s major thoroughfares, leading to road closures and public transport diversions.
Emergency services were called to Western Road at 10:11am following reports of a vehicle well alight.
A crew from Crownhill Fire Station attended the scene, where they found the car engulfed in flames between the A38 Devon Expressway junction and Fore Street.
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
To ensure the fire was fully out and to check for hotspots, crews also utilised a thermal imaging camera.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: “A diesel vehicle was found well alight on Western Road, Ivybridge, at around 10.15 this morning.
“The fire is out but the vehicle was destroyed. No one was injured during this incident.”
The incident caused immediate gridlock in the town centre, with Western Road partially blocked in both directions for several hours as recovery work took place and the road surface was cleared of debris.
The location of the fire reportedly caused particular difficulty for those parked nearby, with some drivers finding themselves temporarily unable to exit local car parks while the emergency response was underway.
Stagecoach confirmed that the Service 80 was unable to follow its standard route through the town.
Buses were diverted via the A38 between Lee Mill and South Brent, bypassing the town centre entirely until the scene was deemed safe.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have since confirmed the incident is closed.
While the vehicle involved was a total loss, no injuries have been reported or fire damage to nearby properties.
The road has since reopened to traffic, though some residual delays remained through the early afternoon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.