Devon County Council (DCC) will step in to repair a collapsed retaining wall beneath Warfleet Road in Dartmouth after long delays by the private landowner and their insurers.
The road has been closed since February 2024 after the privately owned wall collapsed below road level, making the road unsafe.
While the wall is not owned by the Council, repairs to the road could not go ahead until the wall was made safe.
After the collapse, the Council was told that the landowner’s insurer would manage the repairs.
However, despite repeated requests, no designs or timescales were provided.
In July 2025 the Council was told quotes were being obtained, but it later emerged that the insurer’s claim had been closed.
However, late last year the Council was told that the insurer would not be carrying out the repairs after all.
With no progress being made, the Council will now step in and carry out the works.
Councillor Dan Thomas, the Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: “Residents have waited far too long for progress on Warfleet Road.
“We have been patient and followed due process, but our patience has now been exhausted.
“The works will require careful consideration of access to adjoining private land, we are committed to working with the local community to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.
“Our priority is to restore the road safely and pursue the recovery of taxpayers money.”
Local Councillor for Dartmouth and Marldon, Simon Rake, said:
“I know how frustrating this closure has been for residents and businesses. I welcome this action and will continue to work with the Council to see Warfleet Road reopened as soon as possible.”
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