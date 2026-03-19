Members of the public are gaining greater access to details of criminal court cases in Devon thanks to an innovative project funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
A three-month pilot project operating since the start of the year has provided a dedicated news reporter to cover magistrates’ court proceedings in the region – and the scheme has now been extended for a further nine months.
The scheme, delivered by Newsquest Media Group following a bidding process, has so far reported on more than 100 cases at Exeter Magistrates’ Court that might otherwise have gone unreported due to a reduction in reporters attending court.
Diarmuid MacDonagh, Newsquest regional editor for Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, said: “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. The partnership between the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and Newsquest ensures that this important tenet of the criminal justice system is fulfilled.
“We are delighted to be taking part in this ground-breaking scheme. It has been enthusiastically received by our readership who feel reassured to see the work of criminal justice in action in their communities.”
Cases covered in the first three months have included offences such as drug dealing, theft, possession of weapons, harassment, sexual assault, criminal damage, voyeurism, and drink and drug driving.
The Criminal Justice Court Reporting Scheme was devised in conjunction with the Local Criminal Justice Board (LCJB), a partnership chaired by the Commissioner that brings together various criminal justice organisations to improve the experiences of victims and witnesses and reduce reoffending rates.
News articles generated by the Criminal Justice Court Reporter are made available free-of-charge to any certified media organisation that wishes to publish them, with the BBC, ITV, Reach Plc, Global Radio and Bauer Media among those to have signed up to the scheme.
The pilot project focuses on proceedings in Exeter Crown Court and a selection of magistrates’ courts across Devon.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “Seeing justice served in our communities is vital for public confidence in both the police and the criminal justice system.
“Sadly, there are fewer news reporters covering court proceedings than there have been in previous decades, meaning many cases go completely unreported. Not only is this frustrating for the victims and communities involved, it also seriously reduces opportunities for the public to understand the criminal justice system.
“I am particularly pleased that this scheme focuses on magistrates’ courts. While many higher-profile crown court cases are widely publicised, magistrates’ proceedings often go under the radar – yet this is where so many areas of community concern are dealt with.
“Whether it’s violence, drug use, shoplifting, drink driving or nuisance behaviour, it’s vital we lift the lid on these incidents and are transparent about how they are dealt with.”
The Criminal Justice Court Reporting scheme will run until the end of November 2026.
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