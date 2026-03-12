Friends of the Dart are inviting the community to We Are The Water, a three-day festival in celebration of the River Dart, running between March 20 and 22 at Totnes Civic Hall.
This is a festival where music, dance, and performance art come together to raise funds and awareness for the river.
There will be performances by Martha Tilston and Anna Ling, a chance to lose yourself in the magic of Honeyflower Soundsystem, as well as bubble and light shows.
There is also an Atlantean Fancy Dress Ball for those who like their revelry with a mythic twist, and a vibrant kids' zone full of storytelling, crafts and activities to spark young imaginations.
The festival is hosted by The Blackbird Collective and Pollen Tribe - two creative forces whose work shows what the community can do when it gathers around something worth protecting.
On Saturday 21, the celebration changes gear with a River Action and Information Day, bringing together the organisations and individuals on the frontline of river protection.
That afternoon, a series of talks will open up the living world of the Dart - its wildlife, its ecology, and what each of us can actually do to help:
Eliza Boyacigiller, biologist, river ecologist and water quality technician at Friends of the Dart, will speak to why river health matters and the real, practical actions any of us can take.
Jack Skuse, director at Ambios, will explore the impact of rewilding on river health and biodiversity, drawing on the work happening at the Sharpham Estate.
Sarah Greenslade, founder of The Seal Project, will bring us closer to the Dart's most charismatic residents, and share her identification work that feeds into the wider Seal Research Trust database.
Sam Manning, forest ecologist and environmental writer at The Woodland Trust, will reveal the hidden, scientific connections between our forests and our seas.
These talks are free and open to all.
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