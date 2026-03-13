Local man Rob Wheeler is helping raise £3,000 for the Kingsbridge Food and Music Festival 2026.
The dates for this year are Friday May 29 to Sunday May 31.
This festival is a celebration of community, creativity, and culture.
It brings together musicians and food vendors to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
However, to make this vision a reality, they need the support of the local community.
Rob said: “Your generous donations will help cover essential costs such as venue rental, artist fees, and promotional materials.
“Every contribution counts and brings us one step closer to creating a vibrant festival that everyone can enjoy.
“We have some fantastic support from the food vendors already booked, and the generous local sponsors who help make the event a continuing success, but to present the very best in music we need your support.”
This year will be the 11th for the event and it is free to enter but like other festivals you won;’t be allowed to bring in glass or alcohol.
The headliner for Saturday, May 30, will be Seth Lakeman.
Seth was catapulted into the music mainstream when he was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for his album 'Kitty Jay'.
His follow up was the gold-selling ‘Freedom Fields’ and Seth celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original release of that album with two huge tours in the UK in May and October 2026.
‘Freedom Fields’ which includes ‘Lady of the Sea’, ‘King and Country’ and ‘White Hare’ was released twice in 2006.
Produced by his brother Sean Lakeman it came out on iScream and was then re-released by Relentless (EMI) where it went on to become Seth’s first of 6 UK Top 40 albums.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.