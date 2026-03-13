Residents across the South Hams are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and help protect the local environment by taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.
The national campaign, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, runs from 13 to 29 March and calls on communities across the UK to show they love where they live by joining litter picks.
South Hams District Council is supporting several events across the district by providing bags and litter-picking equipment, while council staff are also organising and joining clean-ups.
Councillor Julian Brazil, lead member for waste and recycling, said the campaign was a chance for communities to come together while protecting their surroundings.
“We’re delighted to support these litter pick events across the area,” he said. “The Great British Spring Clean is a great way to get people thinking about their local public spaces and environment, while connecting with others in their community.”
Last year, 95% of participants said they felt they had made a difference to their local area, according to Keep Britain Tidy.
Planned events in the South Hams include a Bridgetown Alive litter pick in Bridgetown on 22 March, a U3A group meeting at the Watermark in Ivybridge on 24 March, and a school-led clean-up at Stoke Gabriel Primary School on 26 March.
Further events are expected in Slapton, Malborough and Yealmpton, with dates and times to be confirmed. Residents interested in organising or joining a litter pick can contact the council to borrow equipment.
