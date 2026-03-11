Jeremy Irons has become the patron of a South Devon community theatre company.
Wild Will Theatre Company announced the appointment ahead of its upcoming production of Jerusalem, which will run from 8 to 11 April 2026 at Mothecombe House & Gardens.
The Oscar-winning actor has previously performed with the group, appearing as Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
In a statement, Irons praised the company’s community-led approach to theatre-making.
“The Wild Will Company is truly astonishing,” he said. “Theatre in the community, by the community, and for the community.
Irons added that the group’s director, Rob Heyland, had helped bring together local volunteers and performers.
“He has galvanised local people, friends, and volunteers into producing plays set in idyllic locations that are a constant delight to audiences of all ages,” he said. “I wish them continued success.”
