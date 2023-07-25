DERRIFORD HOSPITAL was left not knowing what to doe, after two deer were spotted wandering through the corridors of the hospital last night. The remarkable sight captured them casually strolling down a hallway in the Plymouth hospital.
According to a hospital spokesperson, the deer gained entry to Level 5 through the back door and spent a few minutes inside before staff members 'encouraged' them to depart.
The hospital has issued a warning to its staff and patients, advising them to close all doors behind them, as wild animals this is not the first time the hospital has had deer check themselves in.
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said: 'Two deer managed to get into the corridor on Level 5 in the early hours of Monday morning, The deer were inside for three minutes and were gently encouraged to leave by members of staff.
'Cleaning teams were then called to sanitise the corridor. The animals did not and could not go into clinical areas or wards and did not come into any contact with patients.
'Those who live near Derriford will know that deer are no strangers to the surrounding areas. The deer accessed via a door that had been left open and we would remind staff and visitors to please close doors behind them and not to feed the deer as they are wild animals and shouldn’t be encouraged within a busy hospital setting.
'We will be monitoring that entrance and increasing our security patrols at night to ensure the deer do not try and visit again.'