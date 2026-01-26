The police have welcomed new legal protection for livestock attacked by dogs.
Updates to legislation passed through Parliament mean owners found guilty of irresponsible dog ownership will face unlimited fines.
The changes also bring stronger police powers, so they can more thoroughly investigate livestock worrying and act against owners whose dogs harm animals.
The updated Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 2025 was passed in December to offer increased protection for sheep, cows and other farm animals when it comes into effect on Wednesday, March 18.
This means alpacas and llamas are now newly recognised as livestock. Also incidents occurring on roads and public paths will now be treated as offences for the first time. Previously only dog attacks in fields or enclosures were treated as crimes.
Livestock worrying is defined as when a dog attacks, chases or causes stress to one or more farm animals. This includes chasing, biting, barking or stalking causing animals to panic and, even without physical contact, they can experience severe suffering which can lead to injury, death or the abortion of unborn lambs.
PC Jules Fry, Devon & Cornwall Police livestock lead and rural affairs officer, said: “Many dog owners may not be aware of livestock worrying laws or may think their dog momentarily chasing farm animals is harmless.
“But these incidents can cause animals extreme stress, leading to pregnancy loss, injuries and fatalities.
"The best way to protect both dogs and livestock is for owners to keep their dogs on a lead anywhere near livestock or where livestock could be encountered.”
The only exception to this would be if dog walkers are chased by cattle, then owners should release their dog and move ‘quickly and calmly’ away from the cattle.
Under the updated law, police will have wider powers to investigate livestock worrying.
These new powers include being able to seize and detain dogs suspected of chasing, attacking or threatening livestock. They can now enter premises under a warrant to collect potential evidence. This evidence can be dog forensic samples, such as DNA or mouth impressions.
A recent National Sheep Association survey found most sheep farmers experienced one or more dog attacks on their flock in 2024, which, the NFU says cost farmers almost £1.8 million.
PC Julian Fry added: "The changes in the new bill will bring stronger powers which will allow us to thoroughly investigate incidents of livestock worrying and to take action against irresponsible owners whose dogs are proven to have caused harm to innocent animals.”
Trevor Wayborn, sheep farmer at Braunton in north Devon and star of the live educational touring Sheep Show at farming events, said: “Sadly, attacks on livestock happen often. Even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, and we know that as we’ve been victims of livestock attacks ourselves in the past.
“I’m pleased to be working with officers from the rural affairs team to raise awareness about livestock worrying, so that we can work together with other farmers and members of the public to reduce the number of animals attacked by dogs in Devon and Cornwall.”
