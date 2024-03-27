A YELLOW weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning comes into place from 7am, Thursday, March 28, and lasts until 6pm.
Strong winds and large costal waves are expected, which may lead to hazardous conditions.
So, what can you expect?
► There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
► There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
► There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
► There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close