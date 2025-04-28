There are several hay fever treatments and remedies available – both natural and conventional – to help deal with hay fever symptoms. If you are suffering, apply an organic allergen barrier balm around the rim of your nostrils and bones of your eyes before you go outdoors to help stop pollen getting in your body. Wear a cap or other headwear and wraparound sunglasses when outdoors to help stop pollen getting caught in your hair and getting in your eyes.