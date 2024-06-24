Volunteers are celebrating after raising over £17,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) for the third consecutive year. The CHSW Dartmouth & District Friends Group organized several fundraising events and extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped them raise £17,418. Volunteer Sue Tweed said: “This is an incredible amount for our small group of volunteers, who are committed to helping this essential charity provide specialist support to over 550 families with life-limited children in the South West.”
The efforts continue with the 20th anniversary of their annual art and craft event on Saturday, June 29. Dart Art Day will take place from 10 am to 4 pm in Royal Avenue Gardens, featuring over twenty artists and craft workers, musical entertainment, balloon sculptures, tombolas, and refreshments. Last year, this event raised over £3,300 to help the charity support children with life-limiting conditions.
The Friends will also participate in the Dartmouth Rotary Summer Fete on August 2, and will serve tea and cakes from the Royal Avenue Gardens tea hut on September 19th. Additionally, they will host a Christmas Fair in the Market on December 7.
Sue Tweed added: “As the only children’s hospice in the South West, which costs almost £12 million to run each year, the charity relies heavily on voluntary contributions and fundraising events. Thank you to everyone who has helped in any way.” The Dartmouth & District Friends Group meets monthly to organize events and raise awareness. For more information or to offer help, please contact Sue at [email protected] or 07955 197721.