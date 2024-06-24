Volunteers are celebrating after raising over £17,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) for the third consecutive year. The CHSW Dartmouth & District Friends Group organized several fundraising events and extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped them raise £17,418. Volunteer Sue Tweed said: “This is an incredible amount for our small group of volunteers, who are committed to helping this essential charity provide specialist support to over 550 families with life-limited children in the South West.”