If you missed Torbay Armed Forces Day last weekend you can catch Plymouth Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe this Saturday June 28.
Armed Forces Day is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come along and show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community from currently serving troops to reservists, veterans, cadets and their families.
There will be plenty of interactive displays, Veteran and military villages, military vehicles and equipment to explore, plus recruitment information should you feel inspired and want to find out about careers in the Armed Forces.
Captain Iain Richie, HMNB Devonport’s Captain of the Base (COB) said: “Armed Forces Week in Plymouth is a celebration of the strong relationship between the Armed Forces based in and around the city and the community that supports us.
People will know that ships, submarines, Commandos, Gunners, and medical personnel from Plymouth are continually deployed to protect the UK and provide stability around the globe.”
The Poppy of Honour Memorial display is a new addition this year.
Encasing more than 1.1 million individual remembrance poppies, the display can be found on The Belvedere overlooking Plymouth Sound.
There’s an air demonstration from 4pm with a Swordfish W5856, a Yak-52, the Black Cats Helecopter Display, the Merlin MK4 Helicopter Display and a Water Exclusion Zone.
There’s entertainment and displays all day with Junior Field Gun Tournaments, the Armed Forces Covenant speech, the Lipson Cooperative Big Band, the Plymouth Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Armed Forces Choir, the Rock Choir, Be Here Now- Oasis tribute, RMVCC Band display, Plymouth City Brass Academy, the Military Wives Choir, Ocean City Sound, a wheelchair rugby demonstration, Company B, Good Times, a parade of standards, the City of Plymouth Pipe Band, the RMVCC Drill Display, REORG Ju Jitsu demonstration and Not the Cowboys.
The evening concert starts at 5.30pm and ends at 10.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.