Leaders from across Somerset, Devon and Cornwall have come together for the Equity in Education Mini-Conference, representing a powerful call to action for improving life chances and social mobility for young people in the South West.
Held at the University of Exeter’s Innovation Hub, the event was hosted by the South West Social Mobility Commission (SWSMC) and Policy@Exeter. It marked a major milestone in the development of the pioneering Equity Scorecard - a new self-evaluation tool helping schools and trusts better understand and respond to the needs of pupils facing the greatest barriers to learning.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West and a panellist at the event, said:
“There is no greater priority for schools in our region than making sure every child, no matter where they live or what their background, has a fair shot at success.
“The Equity Scorecard is a game-changer - it’s a practical, intelligent tool that helps schools ask the right questions, act on the right data, and unlock opportunities for children who are too often left behind.
“At Education South West, we are proud to be part of this grassroots movement to raise aspirations, challenge assumptions, and build a more mobile, more just education system in the South West.”
The event brought together school and trust leaders who are piloting the scorecard, with case studies and panel discussions highlighting practical strategies to promote equity in schools – from behaviour reform and inclusive personal development to mapping pupil vulnerability and embedding high expectations for all.
Speakers included Professor Lee Elliot Major, the UK’s first Professor of Social Mobility, who emphasised the importance of working with schools - not imposing change on them - and called the Equity Scorecard a “practical, popular” tool for bridging the gap between national ambitions and real-world classroom challenges.
An evaluation of the pilot will be published later this year, with further developments including a primary scorecard in early 2026.
