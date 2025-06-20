The public are invited to attend University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust’s Annual General Meeting.
Over the past year, they have improved key services, working through significant challenges.
The AGM is a chance to celebrate these successes, acknowledge the contributions of their dedicated colleagues and appreciate the unwavering support from their stakeholders.
There will be inspiring showcases of key service improvements and impact, insightful contributions from their Patient Council and volunteers and a forward-looking vision for the future of UHP
This event is a chance to come together as a community, honour the work they have done, and share in the anticipation of what's next.
10am to 12noon in Thursday July 17 in the Boardroom of the Derriford Centre for Health and Wellbeing.
