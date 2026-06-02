Kevin has a good collection of his own: “I'm well into my MGs. “I did have a business at one time converting MG Midgets into Frogeye Sprite lookalikes and my own collection of cars now consists of a Frogeye Sprite replica which I'm just building on the drive, a Sebring Sprite, which is a replica of the Le Mans cars that they raced in I think 1962, a Lotus Elan 2+2 JPS and the Mark II Volkswagen Scirocco and I've got a very old 1954, Regera race car, which is just a body shell and chassis and for full restoration.