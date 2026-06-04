South Hams District Council is increasing its support for people on low incomes who face sudden financial difficulties, with a £466,960 package to provide immediate help and longer-term financial advice.
Through the Crisis and Resilience Fund, which replaced the Household Support Fund from April 2026, the Council will be making rapid crisis payments to low-income households who need urgent help.
The fund will also help residents develop the skills and confidence needed for longer-term financial resilience.
The Council is creating a dedicated Financial Advice and Support Team to support this important work and is funding further caseworkers through Citizens Advice South Hams to strengthen outreach support for residents across the district.
Devon care leavers will be prioritised for support, recognising the additional challenges some young people face when living independently.
Recognising the cost of school uniform and other school related essential items, the Council is setting aside funding to help low-income households with the purchase of these items.
Later in the year, ring-fenced funds will be available for practical items such as slow cookers, electric blankets, warm clothing and other essentials that can make a real difference to households under pressure during colder weather.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, Executive Member for Service Quality at South Hams District Council, said: “We know that for many people, even a small, unexpected cost can quickly become overwhelming, especially when household budgets are already stretched.
“No one should feel they have to face that pressure alone.
“This funding will help us provide practical support when it is needed most, while also making sure residents can access advice and guidance to build longer-term financial resilience. By working closely with Citizens Advice South Hams, we want to make it easier for people across our communities to get the right help early, before problems deepen.”
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