Many who walked the South West Coastal Path this summer were curious about the building that sits directly at Prawle Point, a rocky outcrop at Devon’s southernmost point - some even popped in to watch what they were up to.
Highly trained volunteers at National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) are on duty every day of the year during daylight hours, surveying the sometimes hazardous stretch of water between Bolt Head (Salcombe) and Start Point.
The Coastwatch team had a busy summer, helping out with a number of boats with engine failure and drifting towards the rocks, a few who had run across crab pot lines and fouled their propellors, vessels taking on water, and small inflatables who found themselves in trouble.
“We watched many hundreds of boats pass by,” says Richard Povall, a spokesperson for Prawle Point NCI. “Most of course were just fine but being out on the water can be hazardous particularly if you get caught out by the weather. We kept an eye out, too, for walkers and their dogs, and the sheep and cattle who graze around the point, particularly watching out for those about to be cut off by the tide and stranded on Langerstone Point.”
As a result of watching the team in action, a small group are now signed up to begin their training to become watchkeepers – but they are still looking for a few more to join the crew. Volunteers from every walk of life are welcome and all are fully trained including how to read maritime charts and interpret weather and tides, and to become licensed to operate VHF radios.
“What does it mean to be a watchkeeper? Well, the clue is in the name: primarily we are here to keep an eye out for the vulnerable,” explains Povall. “Keeping a log of every passing vessel and watching out for any walker or animal on the coast path who may be in trouble.
“We do other things to serve the community as well, such as two-hourly live broadcasts of current weather and sea conditions and providing live webcams and other information on our website.”
Richard boasts their ‘office’ has one of the best views anywhere, with a glorious 240° view of the coast. On days when there is not so much happening there is more of an opportunity for good conversation or observing the fantastic wildlife we can see from the vantage point.
National Coastwatch Institution is a critical part of UK Search and Rescue, working alongside HM Coastguard, the RLNI and other emergency services to help save lives at sea. This year, the NCI is celebrating its 30th anniversary serving the coastal community and having saved hundreds of lives.
If you think you may be interested in joining, read more at https://www.nci-prawlepoint.org.uk/volunteer/.
