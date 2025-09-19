“We watched many hundreds of boats pass by,” says Richard Povall, a spokesperson for Prawle Point NCI. “Most of course were just fine but being out on the water can be hazardous particularly if you get caught out by the weather. We kept an eye out, too, for walkers and their dogs, and the sheep and cattle who graze around the point, particularly watching out for those about to be cut off by the tide and stranded on Langerstone Point.”