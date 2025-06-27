If you could spare some time you could become a volunteer driver for the Friends of the Redfern Centre (FORC) patient transport service.
They have a small team who take patients from Salcombe surgery for appointments and back home again.
Since the beginning of the year over 100 journeys have been made .
They are looking for people from all surrounding villages.
You can offer as much or as little time as you like and all efforts are appreciated by both the patients and the doctors.
To find out more you can contact FORC Secretary Jan Carter on (01548) 560086 or e-mail [email protected]
