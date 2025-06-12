A Derbyshire-based writer and YouTube producer with more than 25 million views is hoping to reconnect with a woman he briefly met during Dart Music Festival, and says he is ready to relocate if he finds her.
Phil Shankland, from the Derbyshire Dales, was visiting Dartmouth for the first time when he had what he describes as a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a woman named Claire.
The pair met outside the Yacht Club in the sunshine on the Saturday of the music festival.
Claire told Phil she had just moved to Dartmouth from Hull that week, but they parted ways without exchanging contact details.
Phil said: "It was instant mutual ‘knowing’, a connection that felt natural and rare. If I find her, I have every reason to move from the Derbyshire Dales to Dartmouth."
He had travelled to Dartmouth to look after a friend’s chickens while they were away in the Azores, and says he immediately felt at home in the town and its community.
Claire, he says, was part of what made it feel so special.
Phil has a track record of following his convictions.
Ten years ago he left everything behind in Sheffield to move to Bakewell to sit in a cold Church for two hours a day with an old man with a beard.
They started making YouTube videos together on meditation which have now been watched 25 million times.
“Follow your passions“ is Phil‘s philosophy of life. In the past that has led him to set up several technology businesses and Tinamps – speakers in tobacco tins which he sold through Conran shop and Selfridge’s.
He has just finished writing his latest book “Diary of a Mystic Apprentice“ which will be published in the summer.
