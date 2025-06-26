Most people who get into difficulty at the coast do not anticipate ending up in the water itself.
Wearing a properly functioning lifejacket can be crucial for survival.
In 2024 803 lifejackets were checked in the by the RNLI in the SW with faults found in 523 of these lifejackets.
Salcombe RNLI volunteers were recently called to an incident involving three experienced sailors, whose boat capsized within sight of the lifeboat station and ended up in the water.
Luckily, they were all wearing lifejackets, but only one of the three lifejackets inflated correctly.
For those in the Salcombe area interested in learning how to properly check and maintain their lifejackets, please contact Water Safety Officer Simon at [email protected]
