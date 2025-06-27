New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The High Nature Field Kitchen at The High Nature Centre, East Portlemouth; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Hill House Nursery Cafe at Tea Room, Hill House Nursery, Landscove, Ashburton; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Lobster Pod Bistro at Cottage Hotel, Hope Cove; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Outside at Bantham; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Thurlestone Golf Club at Thurlestone; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Bayards Cove Inn at 27 Lower Street, Dartmouth; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Dart Cafe at 6 Church Close, Dartmouth; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Flavel Centre Trust at The Flavel Centre, Flavel Place, Dartmouth; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Hope Barton Owners Association at Hope Barton Barns, Bolberry Road, Hope Cove; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: The Garden Cafe at The Dartington Hall Trust Ltd, Totnes; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Quayside Bistro and Cafe at Quayside Bistro, 41 Steamer Quay Road, Totnes; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Piglet Stores and Cafe at Piglet Stores, East Prawle; rated on May 19
• Rated 4: Apple Lane Eatz Ltd at 2 Apple Lane, High Street, Totnes; rated on May 23
• Rated 4: The Village Cafe and Shop at Village Farm, East Portlemouth; rated on May 15
• Rated 4: Springfield Farm Shop and Cafe at Springfield Farm Shop, East Charleton; rated on May 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And 11 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pigs Nose Inn at East Prawle; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Village Inn at Thurlestone Hotel, Thurlestone; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: The Crooked Spire Pub Ltd at Crooked Spire Inn, The Square, Ermington; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Ye Olde Smokey House at Vicarage Road, Marldon; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Strete; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Swan Inn, Noss Mayo; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: George And Dragon at George And Dragon, Mayors Avenue, Dartmouth; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor Inn at Hope And Anchor Inn, Hope Cove; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Inn at Exeter Road, Ivybridge; rated on June 4
• Rated 4: George Inn at Main Street, Blackawton; rated on May 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Old Coach House at Overbecks, Sharpitor, Salcombe; rated on June 3