Lukesland Gardens and Tearoom in Ivybridge is set to make this Mother's Day (March19) an extra special one by opening their picturesque gardens will be open to the public.
From 11 - 5, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the largest spread of Magnolia campbellii in the UK, which is expected to be in full bloom.
Despite the rain, the magnificent magnolia tree at Lukesland Gardens and Tearoom looks breathtakingly beautiful, as shown in the photo's. The garden is also home to other stunning flora such as camellias, rhododendrons, daffodils and primroses, which are currently adding vibrant colours to the garden.
The garden's management encourages visitors to make the most of this special day and enjoy the breath-taking scenery. Full details of the opening times and other relevant information can be found at www.lukesland.co.uk.