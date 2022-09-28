Vigil held for climate crisis
A VIGIL in the heart of Totnes saw some 25 people reflect on the tragic loss of land, homes and livelihoods caused by the climate crisis.
Local Quakers led a procession up through the High Street to St Mary’s Church last Thursday where they held an evening Climate Loss and Damage vigil.
Messages were read out from young people, community leaders and politicians of Uganda, Rwanda, Pakistan and the Maldives – connecting the group with the loss of cultures, identities, histories and lives happening now.
Vigil organiser Amanda Wolley said: “Many of us will have our own shock and grief experiences, but I was touched when someone spoke of how unimaginably overwhelming it must be to lose your loved one suddenly to flood or hurricane.
“It can be hard to even dare to connect with our feelings around the scale of damage happening now, yet somehow, I think it’s a start we need to make for our own sense of wellbeing and justice as well as for the sake of those at the margins impacted by climate crisis.
“There are many ways that we can act, from contemplation and prayers to starting conversations and highlighting the make polluter pays campaign - www.makepolluterspay.co.uk - which has a petition calling on UK Government to set up a fund to pay for this loss and damage.”
Fellow organiser Fiona Gibbon said: “There was a sense of solidarity with other vigils around the UK.
“I’m so heartened that people of different faiths and community groups had come to join this event – it added to that sense of momentum and awareness building.
“It’s mainly about getting the big emitters like fossil fuel companies to pay back from their immense profits extracted at other’s expense.
“Nevertheless, for those moved to give money more personally there’s not only the Disasters Emergency Appeal aimed at Pakistan but also organizations like non-profit organization Global Giving – www.globalgiving.org - that connects donors with restorative projects on the ground.”
