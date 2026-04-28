Victims of crime in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being urged to take part in a national, independent survey which will help shape victim services in the future to make sure people are getting the right support.
The Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman, has launched the 2026 Victims' Survey. It is the only national, independent annual survey that gathers insights directly from victims across all crime types and stages of the justice process. These insights help the Victims’ Commissioner understand what’s working, where improvements are needed, and shape the recommendations she makes to improve outcomes for victims.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “Supporting victims is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and is achieved through my office funding a wide range of more than 40 services. In 2024/25, 32,977 victims were supported by those services.
“This year £8m has been allocated by my office to ensure more people can continue to receive timely and tailored free and independent support. It is important that we give victims a voice to ensure the support available is as good as it possibly can be.”
Claire Waxman, the Victims Commissioner for England and Wales, said: “I have launched my 2026 Victims’ Survey to hear directly from people affected by crime about their experiences of the criminal justice system. I recognise that these experiences can be difficult to revisit, and taking part is entirely your choice.
“If you feel able, your voice can help strengthen victims’ rights, improve support available, and encourage more understanding and consistent responses from criminal justice agencies. Your experience matters, and by sharing it, you can help us rebuild a justice system that delivers the treatment victims deserve.”
The anonymous survey takes around 15 minutes and is open to anyone aged 16 and above who has experienced or reported a crime since January 2021. The deadline for submissions is May 6.
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