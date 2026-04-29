Learning Academy Partnership (LAP), a family of 18 schools across Devon, including four in the South Hams, has been shortlisted for the ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ category in the Tes Schools Awards 2026.
The Tes Schools Awards, often described as the ‘Oscars of Education’, celebrate achievement in education, recognising staff and schools across the UK.
Since 2009, the awards have highlighted excellence and brought schools together in a national ceremony, with winners announced later this year in London.
LAP has been shortlisted in recognition of its work to improve attendance and academic outcomes for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across its small, largely rural schools.
The trust has developed a system-wide, networked approach to inclusion, sharing expertise across schools rather than placing SEND leadership in isolation within individual settings.
Leaders say this reduces professional isolation and strengthens consistent practice.
As part of this model, three school SENCOs now spend one day each week providing targeted support across the trust, helping to spread specialist knowledge and improve provision for pupils with additional needs.
Across its schools, LAP has also developed dedicated internal specialist environments, including nurture rooms, sensory spaces and ‘harbour-style’ provision, designed to support emotional regulation and help pupils reintegrate into classroom learning.
The trust’s approach combines compassion with expertise, with strategies designed to be “helpful to all and harmful to none”, embedding inclusive practice into teaching.
Tracey Cleverley, Chief Executive Officer of the Learning Academy Partnership, said: “We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this award. Inclusion sits at the heart of everything we do, reflecting staff dedication across all schools.
“By working as a connected family rather than isolated settings, every child has access to expertise, compassion and support to thrive. Our vision of ‘Flourishing Futures’ ensures no child is left behind, and this nomination reflects our shared commitment.”
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