Special measures have been put in place in Plymouth to stop Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia being caught up in modern slavery.
The city council’s cabinet heard that sexual exploitation is one of the most common forms of modern slavery in Plymouth, while the care sector is also involved.
An ‘employment pathway’ has been set up for people arriving from Ukraine to help them find jobs.
The council has worked with police on a modern slavery case involving a local restaurant this year, and in 2023 the city knew of one person being exploited as a domestic ‘slave’.
Cllr Chris Penberthy (Lab, St Peter and the Waterfront) said cases are rare, but the issue is a concern.
“Just because Plymouth doesn’t experience something on a massive level doesn’t mean it isn’t important,” he said. “It matters, and we are taking it seriously.”
Cllr Sally Haydon (Lab, St Budeaux) said the care sector is susceptible. It is important, she said, to ensure good working conditions, and look out for staff coming from overseas being treated differently from their British colleagues.
“We need to make sure they can access support, and that they know their rights,” she added.
Cllr Penberthy said it is important for the council not to be complacent because of the small number of cases.
“If members of the general public are concerned, they should report to the police,” he said. “Whether you think there is someone being abused in a business context or a home context, please report it.
“We don’t want to see anyone enslaved in Plymouth.”