Sustainable South Hams want you to turn your street into a composting community.
Food scraps don’t have to go to waste but instead help to feed your local soil, support food growing, and bring your community together.
They have been working with communities across the South Hams to make this a reality, and have just published a new guide to help you do the same
It’s called: ‘A Guide to Streetwise Composting in Your Community’
There are two upcoming sessions where you can: explore local composting systems, learn from real projects and be part of a growing movement to compost locally
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