Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Assets and Resources, said: “It’s great to see so many Work Hubs in Devon taking part in this event. For anyone who may not have visited a coworking space before, this is an ideal time to give it a try and see if it’s for you. Work Hubs across Devon include a range of flexible places of work to suit smaller businesses and freelancers, but they all offer a sense of community, collaboration and networking, which can make such a difference to your business.”