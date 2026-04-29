Devon coworking spaces are offering free trial days on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 to mark European Coworking Day, giving remote workers, freelancers and small business owners across the county a chance to experience flexible working hubs at no cost.
The annual event celebrates the community, collaboration and connections that coworking spaces provide and several hubs from the Devon Work Hubs network, which includes more than 20 spaces across Devon.
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Assets and Resources, said: “It’s great to see so many Work Hubs in Devon taking part in this event. For anyone who may not have visited a coworking space before, this is an ideal time to give it a try and see if it’s for you. Work Hubs across Devon include a range of flexible places of work to suit smaller businesses and freelancers, but they all offer a sense of community, collaboration and networking, which can make such a difference to your business.”
Those offering free taster sessions as part of European Coworking Day locally are:
The Kingsbridge Office – Free Coworking Taster, Kingsbridge
The Kingsbridge Office is offering a free taster session on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, subject to availability.
Located on the Orchard Industrial Estate South in Kingsbridge, the space provides a 24/7 flexible and modern office environment with a variety of spaces available for hire. It caters for remote and hybrid workers, freelancers, SMEs, meetings and partnerships.
The Tribe Coworking Space – Free Day for Women in Business, Totnes
The Tribe, based at Berry Pomeroy near Totnes, is offering a free full day of coworking from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
The shared office space is designed specifically for female entrepreneurs and women in business, offering hot desks, a meeting room, a Zoom room and an event space.
Coworking Devon – Free Trial Days Available Year-Round, Buckfastleigh
Coworking Devon in Buckfastleigh offers free no-strings trial days throughout the year on its weekday coworking, not just on European Coworking Day.
The dog-friendly space is aimed at new business starters, small business owners and remote employees who want a sense of community alongside a flexible place to work.
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