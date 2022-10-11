Trio of awards for Kingsbridge at Britain in Bloom Awards
Kingsbridge in Bloom has swept the board with three awards at the national RHS Britain in Bloom competition.
The town won Gold in the Small Town Category, Overall Winner in the Horticultural Excellence Award and the Chairman Graham Price won the Community Champion Award for his leadership of KIB over the past 15 years.
Comments on their Facebook page included:
So well deserved. Thank you for all your hard work and for making our lovely little town look so pretty. Much appreciated
That’s amazing. Thank you for all your hard work making Kingsbridge look so lovely.
Wow. The time and effort that is put into Kingsbridge , you all deserve Gold. Well done
The awards were held last night.
