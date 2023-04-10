The situation with the traffic in Totnes was totally unacceptable and should not have been allowed to happen. I live in Bridgetown and the tail backs on the Paignton Road were horrendous. The chaos was all down to the failure of Devon County Council as the highway authority to get to grips with the need to coordinate the works being carried out by the utility companies so as to avoid the situation we found ourselves in. Was any thought given to these works being carried out during the night when there would be less disruption? I doubt it.