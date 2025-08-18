Devon and Somerset Fire Control mobilised crews from Greenbank and Buckfastleigh and a water carrier from Plympton to a report of a tractor on fire in Bittaford.
The crews got to work with two breathing apparatus, one 35mm jet, one hose reel jet, two wildfire beaters and one thermal image camera to extinguish the fire.
Crews also used an environmental pack to help prevent oil and diesel spreading across the public highway.
The tractor and a hay bailing unit was severely damaged by fire.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Tractor fires are a serious concern for farmers, and can result in significant damage and even injury.
Common causes include electrical shorts, overheating parts, and flammable material coming into contact with hot surfaces like the exhaust system.
