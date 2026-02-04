Detectives investigating the theft of two cashpoints in from Plympton Coop are asking accommodation providers for their help.
It is thought that four people were involved in the break-in and would have stayed nearby before the burglary.
Police were called at around 1.45am on Monday, February 2 following reports of a ram-raid at the Co-op store on Glen Road.
It is believed a John Deere telehandler was used to ram into the wall at the store allowing for two cashpoint machines to be removed from the building, and a large sum of cash was taken.
Following enquiries, it was found that the telehandler had been stolen earlier in the night from a nearby farm.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “We believe four people were involved in the break-in, all were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in stolen vehicles, all of which have since been found burnt out in a forest nearby at Sparkwell. The telehandler was left at the scene.
“It is thought they are likely to have stayed in the area prior to the incident so we would like to hear from anyone who runs an AirBnB or a bed and breakfast/guest house who had a booking from four men over the weekend of Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Smithaleigh area of Plympton near and around Piggeries Farm.
“We believe the telehandler was taken from there between 5.30pm on Sunday, 1 February 1 and 1.30am on Monday, February 2.
“Witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning on Monday, February 2, around Downfield Drive and Glen Road areas, are also still being sought.
“We are asking residents who live in these areas, who we have not already spoken to, for doorbell camera footage, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 or by reporting online quoting 50260027042.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
