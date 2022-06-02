Town Criers Proclamation to the Queen on her Jubilee

Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder joined thousands of other Town Criers around the Commonwealth in announcing a proclamation to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

At 2 pm this afternoon, Roger started the proclamation with the traditional call to attention "Hear Ye" , "Hear Ye" - which was then followed by the proclamation:

"Today in our Nation and across the Commonwealth, we are celebrating our Glorious Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Elizabeth, the second of that name our most beloved sovereign and head of the Commonwealth for 70 years.

"How apt that this should be the Platinum Anniversary of her coronation.

"Platinum that most noble of metals more precious even than gold and so it is, in honour of this unique occasion that beacons light and lamps will be lit this evening throughout The United Kingdom, United Ireland, The Overseas Territories and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.

"Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one Nation and one Commonwealth."

"God Save the Queen."

Town Crier Roger went on to say that the proclamation has been read throughout the world at 2 pm local time.

It started very early this morning in Newzealand and will finish being read out this evening in Canada and the United States.