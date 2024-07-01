Kingsbridge Town Council manages the town allotments and currently have a waiting list
A spokesperson said: “We know that that there are a number of untended patches of garden attached to buildings in Fore Street which has got us thinking:
“Is there any appetite to turn these over to people on the waiting list to tend and turn these unattractive patches of land into productive gardens?
“Do you know any of the owners of these buildings who may be receptive to such an idea?”
The council also wants to find out whether there is another community opportunity whereby, gardens could be shared between the owner who would like some help looking after their garden and someone waiting for a plot?
There are a number of similar schemes being run successfully elsewhere in the UK.