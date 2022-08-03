Town Council releases hospital site sale plans

“The development plans for a 35 to 4-room five-star boutique hotel, will preserve the façade of the old hospital. Plans also include a signature restaurant and bar as well as a spa, all of which will be open to the public and attract more footfall into the town centre. This new addition to Dartmouth’s hospitality offering will provide at least 30 new jobs, many of which will also come with staff accommodation. It is estimated that, once up and running, the new waterside hotel would generate £1 to £1.5 million in additional trade annually, based on recent tourism studies.”