Sunshine, soundwaves and a sea of smiling faces made for a spectacular Sunday at the Meadowbrook Extravaganza as hundreds attended the family-friendly festival in Dartington on 29 June — raising an impressive £4,000 towards reopening the much-missed Dartington Swimming Pool.
The festival, organised by the Dartington Recreation Association (DRA), brought the community together in style, with live music, family fun, food stalls, wellness experiences and more, all in aid of reviving the beloved outdoor pool, closed since 2022 due to disrepair.
With the total fundraising goal still a long way off, organisers are now on the lookout for supporters, sponsors and fundraising fanatics to help them reach their target of £500,000.
“We were blown away by the turnout,” said Margaret Cushen of the DRA. “The atmosphere was absolutely electric, and we just want to say an enormous thank you to everybody who came, volunteered, donated or performed, and the support of Dartington Parish Council. You’ve helped bring us one step closer to reopening our community pool.”
The day brimmed with memorable moments, from DJ sets by Ru Davies and Chris Hall to a mesmerising Taiko drumming set from Bidwell Brook School. A family dog show had tails wagging and crowds cheering, while children’s rap duo Nursery Grime had little ones giggling and grooving.
Festivalgoers also enjoyed football with Totnes and Dartington FC, relaxing massages from Sabrina Hall, wood-fired sauna sessions courtesy of Somewhere Sauna, and crafts galore — with local favourite Things Happen Here providing music and refreshments long into the evening.
“It was a beautiful reminder of what our community can do when it comes together,” said Bex House, also a DRA volunteer. “We’re feeling buoyed and hopeful for the next stage of the journey – and would love to speak to anybody who has fundraising experience to help us move us forward.”
Anyone who has a passion for fundraising, and feels like they may be able to support DRA with securing the funds for this community pool are encouraged to get in touch via http://meadowbrookdartington.org/
The campaign to restore the pool – originally dug out by local volunteers in 1973 – has already secured an £89,000 grant from South Hams District Council through Section 106 planning funds. But with plans for improved accessibility, renewable energy upgrades, new changing facilities and a future café and pavilion, significantly more is needed to turn the dream into a splash-tastic reality.
A local volunteer-led group have a strong track record in community development - including the transformation of Meadowbrook Park and its wheelchair-accessible play area and woodland bike track. The DRA is now planning its next fundraising events, and encourages anyone with ideas, connections or expertise to get involved.
