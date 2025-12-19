The King’s Messenger arrived at Totnes Railway Station this morning shortly before 10:30am.
His Royal Highness King Charles III disembarked the train to a crowd that had gathered on the platform before leaving the station at 10:40am.
More information on His Majesty’s visit as we have it.
King Charles III arrives at Totnes Train Station. (Tom Ladds)
Officer guarding the Royal Messenger as King Charles arrives in Totnes. (Tom Ladds)
