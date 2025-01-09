Specsavers in Totnes is supporting the Dementia awareness charity Purple Angel by donating £250 and purchasing awareness-raising badges for staff to wear.
The Purple Angel charity was founded in 2012 by South Devon’s Norman ‘Norrms’ McNamara, who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 50. The charity’s mission of raising awareness about dementia has since expanded globally, with volunteers working to educate communities and businesses.
In addition to its sponsorship, Specsavers Totnes has invited the charity to provide dementia training for staff at its Totnes and Paignton stores. This training will offer employees insights into the challenges people with dementia face when visiting shops.
Winnie Maina, joint director of the Specsavers Totnes and Paignton stores, said:
"We’re very proud to be supporting Norrms and the Purple Angel charity. There are many connections between dementia and people becoming isolated due to poor sight or hearing.
"For example, we know that hearing loss has similar symptoms to early signs of dementia, such as struggling to communicate. People with moderate-to-severe hearing loss are up to five times as likely to develop dementia.
"Hearing loss can also accelerate the onset of dementia or make its symptoms appear worse. That’s why regular hearing tests are so important. Early identification allows for protective measures like hearing aids to be introduced.”
Dementia describes a group of different brain disorders that can trigger a loss of brain function, including memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, learning capacity, language, and judgment. These conditions are all usually progressive and can eventually become severe. There are currently around 850,000 people with dementia in the UK.
Karen Stone, joint director at the Specsavers Totnes and Paignton stores, added: "Living with dementia can affect all aspects of a person’s life, as well as those who care for them. Everyday activities, like visiting the high street for an eye test, can become confusing and overwhelming.
"This can lead to missed vital health checks, which may have serious consequences. We want our staff to be aware of the needs of people with dementia so everyone can receive the best eye and audiology care possible.”
Norrms McNamara was inspired to start Purple Angel after experiencing rudeness from a shopkeeper in South Devon. He wanted to change how people perceive dementia and treat those affected. He said: ‘I’m so grateful to the Specsavers stores in Totnes and Paignton for supporting us. It’s inspiring to know that mainstream employers like them are enthusiastic about improving the lives of people with dementia.
"I really can’t stress enough how important it is that businesses and professionals in the healthcare sector are dementia-friendly, because it is easy for people with dementia to slip through the gaps in the health system.
"With these two Specsavers stores leading the way, their staff will know how to treat people with dementia and their carers, know the signs of dementia, and also be armed with useful information that they can share with others."