Dart RNLI are congratulating volunteer crew member Shannon Hart who has completed Crew Emergency Procedures (CEP) training at the charity’s headquarters in Poole.
The CEP involves a series of realistic emergency scenarios, including capsize drills and survival techniques, handling flares and pyrotechnics, night-time exercise simulations in storm scenarios and how to upright boats after capsize.
Shannon, 21, who has been on the shore crew for more than a year, is now qualified to crew both the B Class Atlantic and D Class boats on operational shouts.
The Dartmouth dairy farmer has followed her father Buster into RNLI volunteering, and was awarded a certificate for Proficiency in Personal Survival Techniques following her successful completion of the training.
“It was brilliant and great fun. I’m proud to be following in my dad’s footsteps,” she said.
