Elmhirst Lodge is currently under construction, and once completed will comprise of 42 one- and two-bedroom self-contained and private apartments in the heart of Totnes. The Lodge features an Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar, which is the perfect place to enjoy views of the landscaped gardens surrounding the development. Owners will also benefit from a Lodge Manager who will be on hand to deal with any queries, as well as a Guest Suite available for visiting family and friends.