Totnes retirees are being invited to The Civic Hall for an exclusive preview event of Churchill Retirement Living’s Elmhirst Lodge on Thursday October 19.
The event will give prospective Owners the opportunity to find out more about the independent and secure lifestyle Churchill can offer the over 60s, as well as the chance to view plans of the development and reserve the available apartment of choice. Presentations detailing the new Lodge will be delivered at 10.30am and 1.30pm.
Elmhirst Lodge is currently under construction, and once completed will comprise of 42 one- and two-bedroom self-contained and private apartments in the heart of Totnes. The Lodge features an Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar, which is the perfect place to enjoy views of the landscaped gardens surrounding the development. Owners will also benefit from a Lodge Manager who will be on hand to deal with any queries, as well as a Guest Suite available for visiting family and friends.
Totnes High Street was chosen as one of the top 15 Best High Streets by The Telegraph in November 2022, so there is plenty for retirees to enjoy. There are a range of independent restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores local to the Lodge, perfect for Owners to explore.
The town itself dates back to 907 AD, with many historical buildings around the town, along with local museums, a Norman Castle and the Guildhall which has housed the town council for over 400 years. Those interested in history will be keen to see the Brutus Stone, located in Fore Street. The stone is said to mark where Brutus first stepped from his ship and declared “Here I stand and here I rest. And this town shall be called Totnes”.
The River Dart offers frequent boat trips to Dartmouth which is a haven for walkers, or those wanting to take up kayaking or canoeing in their later years.
Caroline Haswell, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill South West comments: “We’re thrilled to be hosting a preview event this Autumn for the new Elmhirst Lodge. It will offer a great opportunity for prospective Owners to get all their questions answered, and even mingle with future neighbours”.
For more information or to register to attend the event, call 0800 086 1909 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk