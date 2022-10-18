Lively Minds works to improve early childhood development for highly deprived children in Ghana & Uganda. The charity was started by Alison Naftalin after a volunteer trip to Ghana. Whilst there, she observed the lack of essential education and care available to some of the poorest children in the country, and this inspired her to help. In Ghana, millions of young children do not have access to education and care, which harms their physical and intellectual growth, making it harder for them to succeed in school and life. According to a recent UNICEF study, over 1/5 of young children in the country are off-track developmentally in literacy and numeracy, physical, social-emotional, and learning domains, and a major cause of this is that parents do not provide quality nurturing care and learning opportunities.