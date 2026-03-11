A Totnes artist whose playful animal sculptures are a town staple has unveiled a new tribute to one of Britain’s most beloved literary characters.
To mark the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, prolific creator Malcolm Curley was commissioned to bring the "silly old bear" and his friend Eeyore to life.
These three-foot statues now feature outside The Mansion, which previously displayed a striking bike-riding frog and two emperor penguins created by Malcolm.
Malcolm Curley in his garage workshop with Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore.
The project carries added significance for Totnes, as Christopher Robin Milne — the son of author A. A. Milne and real-life inspiration for the fictional character — spent many years living in the town before his death in 1996.
“It was a great honour,” Curley said. “Those characters mean a lot to people, and having that direct connection to Totnes makes it even more special.”
These new statues join a growing collection that has quietly transformed the South Hams landscape.
Over the last two decades, Curley has created more than 300 sculptures for the area, many of which are hidden in plain sight.
Eagle-eyed passersby can spot anything from a bicycle-riding ostrich perched on a fence, to a giraffe peeking through tree branches or giant bumble bee affixed a lamp post.
Each piece begins as a wood and styrofoam frame before being hand-carved, set, and painted in his studio.
“Each one is different,” he explained. “You start with the shape and gradually bring it to life.”
Many of the sculptures are commissioned by local residents or organisations who want their own unusual addition to join the fun.
“Sometimes people come with very particular ideas,” Curley said. “They’ll say exactly what they want and where they want it to go.”
Curley says he can make even the large sculptures relatively quickly - often having several commissions on the go at any one time - but he always wants more to do.
In keeping with his community-focused ethos, rather than charging a fee, Curley typically asks those commissioning a sculpture to make a donation to charity.
One of his most recent creations – a brightly coloured woodpecker perched inside a tree on Bridgetown Hill – resulted in a donation to local charity Totnes Caring.
Since starting the craft 20 years ago, the sculptures have become a local treasure hunt for residents and visitors.
Malcolm's Woodpecker that can be found near Totnes Caring.
A local art trail and map was once created to help people track down the various animals scattered across the town.
But Curley laughs that it may struggle to keep up.
“There is a map somewhere,” he said. “But it’s probably a bit out of date now because I’ve done so many since.”
Now 86, Curley has begun to face health and mobility challenges, but he insists he has no intention of stopping.
For him, the work is about more than just art; it is about community and a sense of purpose.
“I do it because I love it,” he said. “It gives me something to get up in the morning for.
“And if it makes people smile, then I’ll keep going.”
